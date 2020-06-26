NA lawmakers concerned about safety of health workers

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











Kathmandu, June 25

Lawmakers have demanded that the government immediately took steps to stop attacks and misbehaviour against health workers who are working untiringly in the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking st the special hour of the National Assembly meeting today, lawmakers said the safety and security of health workers needed to be guaranteed.

Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal lawmaker Mrigendra Kumar Singh reminded that health workers were attacked in Kathmandu, Dharan, Parsa, Rautahat, Doti and Bajura. Health workers must not be demotivated during times of such crisis.

Ruling NCP’s Chakra Prasad Snehi urged the government to ensure proper security for doctors and nurses mobilised for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. He also demanded that the negative impacts of COVID-19 on the national economy be properly addressed.

Lawmakers also raised other issues at the NA meeting today. SJP-N lawmaker Bimala Poudel stressed that specific programmes were needed to revive industries.

Nepali Congress’ Anita Devkota condemned the police intimidation on Dalit rights defenders while they were heading to the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar.

The rights defenders were going to Baluwatar to submit a memorandum on violence that had occurred in different places, including the Soti carnage and murder in Rupandehi and Dhanusha districts.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook