NA team disposes bomb planted in front of Ansari’s house in Birgunj

BIRGUNJ: Nepali Army bomb disposal team defused a bomb planted in front of Basuridhin Ansari’s house, Chairman of National Medical College, in Birgunj-8, on Monday.
A bomb disposal team from Chandi Prasad Battalion defused the bomb today. Colonel Madan Jung Rana confirmed that the suspicious item was a bomb. However, he declined to clarify the type of the bomb.
“We will send the items and other materials used for making explosives for a forensic test to be examined by expert engineers in Hetauda,” Rana added.
After spotting a suspicious item in front of the house, Ansari’s family member had informed it to the nearby police post today. Meanwhile, an investigation into the case is underway, police said.