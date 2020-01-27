NA team disposes bomb planted in front of Ansari’s house in Birgunj

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Nepali Army bomb disposal team defused a bomb planted in front of Basuridhin Ansari’s house, Chairman of National Medical College, in Birgunj-8, on Monday.

A bomb disposal team from Chandi Prasad Battalion defused the bomb today. Colonel Madan Jung Rana confirmed that the suspicious item was a bomb. However, he declined to clarify the type of the bomb.

“We will send the items and other materials used for making explosives for a forensic test to be examined by expert engineers in Hetauda,” Rana added.

After spotting a suspicious item in front of the house, Ansari’s family member had informed it to the nearby police post today. Meanwhile, an investigation into the case is underway, police said.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook