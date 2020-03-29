THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal has received its first batch of medical equipment including personal protective equipment (PPE) from China on Sunday morning.

A chartered Nepal Airlines flight carried the equipments home, according to Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Bikash Devkota.

As many as 50,000 coronavirus testing kits, 100,000 sets of PPEs, medicines, among others, arrived at 5:30 am from

Guangzhou, official at TIA said.

The wide-body aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) that had left for Guangzhou in China at 12:30 pm yesterday to bring medicines and other medical equipment for Nepal was scheduled to land at 01:00 am this morning, however, was delayed few hours.

