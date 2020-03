Tilak Chhetri

KATHMANDU: An aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) skidded off the runway at Nepalgunj Airport, in Banke district, today.

No injuries or damage has been reported in the incident, which occurred during the course of landing. There were five members aboard the airplane — two members of the crew and three health personnel.

It has been learnt that the NAC aircraft (9N-AKU) had reached Nepalgunj to collect the swabs of coronavirus-suspected patients for testing.

