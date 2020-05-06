NAC wide-body planes flying to Beijing and Sydney today

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The national flag-carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), is operating two chartered flights to Beijing and Sydney today.

According to NAC spokesperson Archana Khadka, the planes have been chartered by private businesspersons to bring essential medical supplies and by the respective countries to rescue their citizens from Nepal.

The first flight to Sydney has been scheduled for 1:30 pm, which will return on Thursday at 5:00 pm. The flight, with a duration 12.5 hours, will take 264 Australians to Sydney.

Another plane will leave for Beijing at 5:30 pm today and return back to Kathmandu on Thursday. The flight of around seven hours duration will be NAC’s historic first flight to Beijing.

Meanwhile, NAC is also operating a chartered flight to Seoul, South Korea on May 12. A wide-body aircraft will take off for Seoul at 5:00 pm on the day and return to Kathmandu at 8:45 am the next day. This flight has been chartered by the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), Korea to take Nepali workers to South Korea.

