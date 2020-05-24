NAC’s fourth chartered flight to Japan scheduled for tonight

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is operating its fourth chartered flight to Japan to send back Japanese nationals stranded in Nepal and other Nepali passengers, tonight.

The flight chartered by the Japanese Embassy in Kathmandu is scheduled to take off at 9:00 pm.

The NA’s wide body A-330 aircraft is flying to Narita International Airport in Tokyo, for which more than 260 passengers have applied so far, said Nepal Airlines Corporation’s Spokesperson Archana Khadka.

Likewise, another narrow body A-320 aircraft of Himalaya Airlines has flown to Changsa, China to bring in medical appliances required for the treatment of COVID-19, today.

According to Tribhuwan International Airport, the flight was chartered by private sector to procure medical goods from the northern neighbour.

