NAC’s Kathmandu-Kuwait evacuation flight rescheduled for August 28

KATHMANDU: The evacuation flight to Kuwait as part of the rescue operations of Nepali stranded abroad, has been rescheduled.

In a press release issued by the national-flag carrier, on Tuesday, it informed that the evacuation flight that had earlier been scheduled for August 26 will now operate on August 28, following some complications.

The NAC has informed passengers to contact the offices in their respective regions by August 26 to re-validate their tickets.

Those who fail to get their boarding tickets re-validated will be compensated, said the corporation.

