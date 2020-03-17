Name, capital of Province 2 being finalised

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Lawmakers of Province 2 assembly are currently putting forth their views to finalise the name and capital of the province.

The decision will be taken through a voting process.

All the major parties have agreed that Janakpur should be the province capital. However, they have not reached a consensus on the province name, and therefore, the voting will be being carried out after lawmakers put forth their views.

Regarding the name, Samajwadi Party and Rastriya Janata Party have suggested the name ‘Madhesh’ while Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has proposed ‘Janaki’ and Nepali Congress has said the name should be ‘Mithila-Bhojpura’.

Province 2 assembly comprises 30 lawmakers of Samajwadi Party, 25 of Rastriya Janata Party, 32 of NCP (NCP), 19 of Nepali Congress, and one of the federal socialist party.

