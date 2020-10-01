Namobuddha Municipality distributes relief to poor

DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 30
Namobuddha Municipality in Kavre’s has started its third phase of relief distribution to poor households affected by the coronavirus crisis.
According to Mayor TP Sharma Timalsina, the process of distributing relief to 363 families with weak economic background has begun.
“This is the third phase of relief distribution we’ve begun with donation from a local monastery,” said Mayor Timalsina. “In the first leg of the third phase of relief distribution, 130 households of wards 1, 7, 8, 9 and 10 will receive relief materials,” Timalsina said.
The municipality has a total of 11 wards. Under the relief package, each beneficiary family will receive 30kg rice, 5kg pulses, 2 litre cooking oil and a packet of salt.
Local Thangu Monastery of Ramobuddha has provided assistance for both the second and now third phase of relief distribution. Thangu Monastery Chair Lama Khamsung said the monastery would continue supporting the affected families as long as the health crisis continued.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 1 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
