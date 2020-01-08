Narayangadh-Muglin road to be closed for traffic today, tommorrow

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

MUGLIN: The Narayagadh-Muglin road will remain closed during the day today and tomorrow. The road remains closed from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm every day for work related to landslide control in various points of the road.

Issuing a notice on Tuesday, the Narayagadh-Muglin Road Project has said that the road will be closed for two more days during the day. The landslides control work is taking place since December 13, 2019. However, the work remains incomplete and hence the provision to stop traffic for the work will continue until tomorrow, said the Project’s information officer Shiva Khanal.

The project was earlier given two weeks to complete the landslide control work. This is the second time that the term has been extended. Landslide control work is taking place in eight different locations on the road way. Accordingly, vehicles will be stopped at Pandhra Kilo towards Narayagadh and on the other side at Muglin, Benitar and Aanbukhaireni. .

