CHITWAN: Traffic operation has resumed along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section after removal of debris brought out by a dry landslide.

According to the information provided by District Police Office, Chitwan, the dry landslide occurred at Tuin rivulet in Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-6, on Tuesday evening.

The road disrupted due to dry landslide at 9.30 pm on Tuesday has come to operation from 2.45 am this morning following the removal of debris, informed Narayangadh-Muglin road project’s Information Officer Shiva Khanal.

Two JVs and a loader were used to clear the decks from the road section, he shared. The dry landslide occurred nearby the bridge number 3 over Tuin rivulet.

