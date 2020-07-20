THT Online

KATHMANDU: With the monsoon becoming active this week again, most part of the country is witnessing persistent rainfall, along with increased risk of calamities.

The monsoon trough that is currently above Nepal is expected to usher second wave of monsoon-rainfall sometime this week.

Meteorological Forecasting Division’s flood forecast division shared that the rivers Kankai, Koshi, Kamala, Bagmati, Narayani, Babai, Rapti West, along with others flowing through Province 1, 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Province 5 have a high risk being flooded today and tomorrow. Meanwhile, those flowing through Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Province have medium risk.

Currently, Narayani River at Narayanghat Bridge has reached danger level while at Devghat, the river has crossed warning level and is rising constantly at the moment.

Continuous rainfall triggered heavy landslip at Char Kilo of Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-6 of Chitwan district that covered the Narayangadh-Muglin road section with debris early this morning. The landslide also swept away two electric poles.

Furthermore, Kankai, Kamala, Bagmati, Tinau, Rapti West may witness flash flood.

The forecast division warns of a considerable amount of increase in flow of Bagmati River on July 21 and 22. The valley witnessed medium rain this morning.Consequently, the water may flow across the river banks and to roads, division warned.

Meanwhile, the rainfall watch has observed high accumulation of rain in Narayani and Lalbakaiya Basin in Nawalpur and Bara districts respectively. The surrounding areas of Bara, Parsa, and Rautahaut may witness flash flood and low lands and river banks may be inundated.

Hence, people are requested to remain at high alert. More information on the weather updates can be reached at http://hydrology.gov.np.

