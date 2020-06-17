Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Budget failed to address the issues of Dalit, women, Madhesis and oppressed communities

Kathmandu, June 16

Taking part in the Appropriation Bill-2077 in National Assembly meeting today, lawmakers have called for clarity on the country’s needs and priorities in the budget.

Some lawmakers have expressed their regret towards budget allocation in education, health, culture and agriculture sectors. According to lawmaker Dr Beduram Bhusal of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (CPN), the budget is not sufficient to bring about cultural transformation in the country. Dr Bhusal expressed his displeasure over budget allocation on maintenance and infrastructure development of temples. He said budget has been allocated for the development of 203 temples.

“Is it the government’s priority build temples or schools?” he questioned.

He further elaborated that development of academic sector was the need of the hour. Dr Bhusal also said the budget failed to point out tourism destinations in Provinces as mentioned in the government’s policy and programmes.

He objected for not allocating budget for a memorial park to be built in the memory of Pushpalal Shrestha, founder of Nepal’s firs communist party, and martyr Gangalal Shrestha in their birthplace at Bhangeri of Ramechhap, and a memorial park of BP Koirala to be constructed at Dumja of Sindhuli.

Lawmaker, Agam Prasad Bantawa Rai of NCP said the government should invest for development of tea and cardamom farming.

He also drew government’s attention towards exporting tea produced in eastern Nepal with proper labelling. Lawmaker Komal Oli of the NCP said the government should be serious on the issue of border dispute as India has been turning deaf ears towards Nepal’s proposal for holding bilateral talks on the issue.

Chief Whip of NCP, Khimlal Bhattarai, said the budget has accorded priority for youth and women empowerment while Debendra Dahal of NCP said the budget was fairly balanced. Some lawmakers complained the budget failed to take the issues of Dalit, women, Madhesi, oppressed class and communities of remote area into account.

Socialist Party’s Pramila Kumari said the budget failed to incorporate issues concerning the Madhesi community while Rastriya Janata Party’s Mrigendra Kumar Singh Yadav termed the budget as ‘discriminatory.’ NCP’s Shanti Kumari Adhiakri insisted on increasing insurance for those medical and health workers in the front-line to fight against the COVID-19, and on equal distribution of budget. Dilkumar Rawal Thapa from the same party spoke on the need for policy level reform in education sector despite sufficient budget allocated for the sector.

NCP’s Ganga Kumari Belbase called for actions against those involved in the gang rape of a woman in the coronavirus quarantine facility in Kailali. NCP’s Ram Narayan Bidari demanded amendment to the budget by incorporating lawmakers’ suggestions.

He was of the view of placing Armed Police Force along the border area. Udaya Sharma Poudel took time to draw the government’s attention towards accelerating rescue of those Nepali citizens left stranded abroad due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

NCP’s Jeevan Budha claimed the budget could not reflect the spirit of federalism as per the constitution.

NCP’s Hariram Chaudhary, Indira Devi Gautam, Maya Prasad Sharma, Bhagawati Neupane, Indu Kadariya, Beena Pokhrel, Bimala Ghimire, Sumitra GC, Radheshyam Paswan, Gopi Bahadur Sarki Acchami, Deepa Gurung, Taraman Swar, Chakra Prasad Snehi and Tulasa Kumari Dahal also took part in the deliberation.

