“National independence, political change are results of martyrs’ sacrifice”

Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: Bagmati Province Governor Bishnu Prasai, speaking at a programme held at Sahid Smarak Park in Hetauda, on Thursday, credited the martyrs for the achievements of our country during different periods in history.

“The country’s unification, national independence and political change have been realised as a result of the sacrifices made by our great martyrs during different phases of history,” said the governor, speaking at the closing of the martyrs’ week at the province’s capital, Hetauda, today.

The governor also expressed his condolence for the souls lost in various historical movements like the fight for democracy in 2007 BS, the thirty-year Panchayat rule, the struggle of armed forces in 2018 BS, Jhapa revolt of 2028 BS, Nakhkhu incident of 2031 BS, Okhaldhunga incident of 2031 BS, Piskar massacre of 2040 BS, bombings of 2042 BS, among others.

Likewise, Chief Minister of the province Dormani Paudel said the country is in a crucial phase. While poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, old social beliefs, and superstitions still remain as the hurdles of development, better use of communication and technology will foster growth.

CM Poudel expressed his belief that the country is currently shifting towards development from the phase of hardships and struggles.

The Martyrs’ Day was marked across the country including the capital city by organising various programmes.

(Translated by Kriti Joshi, Edited by Priyanka Adhikari)

