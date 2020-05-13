National pride projects to operate with limited human resources

Madan Wagle

TANAHUN: With increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country, Tanahun district administration has decided that national pride projects within the district can only allow a maximum of 10 workers at a time.

Assistant Chief District Officer Rameshwar Aryal issued a notice on Tuesday in this regard.

As per the issued notice, meals, accommodation and health check-up of the workers will be managed by the respective projects and financial transactions will be carried out electronically. Likewise, more than five people will not be allowed to gather in banking institutions.

The notice issued by the District Administration Office also states that convenience stores, book stores, agricultural supply stores, pesticide shops, nurseries, among others will operate from 6:00 to 10:00 am to facilitate essential goods and services. Likewise, government offices providing essential services should operate alternately, drivers and co-drivers should only be allowed to enter the district after health check-up and proper sanitisation.

Meanwhile, people have been requested to maintain physical distancing to meet safety standards to prevent the spread of Covid-19 within the district. Legal action will be taken under the Local Administration Act, 2028 BS, against those who are found violating safety norms.

