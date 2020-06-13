Nationwide coronavirus infection count hits 5,335; two more fatalities confirmed

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 273 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 stands at 5,335.

Of the newly infected, 247 are males and 26 females. In total, 4,949 males and 386 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.

As of today, the infection has spread to 72 districts in the country.

Thirty-six persons have been discharged following recovery, which has taken the total recovery cases to 913, of which 822 are males while 91 females.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 related deaths has been confirmed by the Ministry taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 18.

On Friday, 448 additional cases of coronavirus transmission had been listed, taking the nationwide count to 5,062.

