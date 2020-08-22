Nationwide Covid-19 count crosses 31k with 634 new cases recorded Saturday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 634 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 31,117.

Of the newly infected persons, 182 are females while 452 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12,519 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 216 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the disease, a total of 18,350 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country so far. In the past day, 136 recoveries were recorded in Nepal.

As of today, there are 12,621 active cases of infection in the country while 11,658 people are under quarantine. Of the total active cases, 8,705 people are under institutional isolation while 3,916 are under home isolation.

At present, three districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Mustang, Myagdi, and Humla. Meanwhile, six districts — Morang, Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, Sarlahi, and Kathmandu — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Nine more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 146.

On Friday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 30,000 mark to stand at 30,483 with 838 new recorded cases.

