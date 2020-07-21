Nationwide COVID-19 count reaches 17,994 with 150 new cases recorded today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 150 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking the nationwide infection count to 17,994.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,963 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

Following recovery from COVID-19, 609 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 12,477. Among them, 752 have been reported from Province 1; 2,766 from Province 2; 452 from Bagmati Province; 1,020 from Gandaki Province; 3,818 from Province 5; 1,540 from Karnali Province; and 2,129 from Sudurpaschim Province.

As of today, there are 5,477 active cases of infection across the country. Of this, there are 108 active cases of infection in Province 1; 1,913 active cases in Province 2; 421 cases in Bagmati Province; 380 cases in Gandaki Province; 370 cases in Province 5; 293 cases in Karnali Province; and 1,992 cases in Sudurpaschim Province.

At present, seven districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Panchthar, Dhankuta, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Manang, and Mustang. Meanwhile, three districts — Rautahat, Kailali, and Bajura — have over 500 active cases of infection.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 40.

On Monday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 17,844 with 186 new recorded cases.

