KATHMANDU: As many as 818 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported on Sunday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 31,935.
Among the new cases, 166 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
Following recovery from the disease, a total of 18,631 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country so far. In the past day, 281 recoveries were recorded in Nepal.
As of today, there are over 13,000 active cases of infection in the country while 11,414 people are under quarantine. Of the total active cases, 13,155 people are under observation in isolation.
Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 149.
On Saturday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 30,000 mark to stand at 31,117 with 634 new recorded cases.
