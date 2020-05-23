Nationwide COVID-19 count reaches 584 with 36 new cases

KATHMANDU: Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, this afternoon, taking the nationwide tally to 584.
The infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Seti Hospital in Dhangadhi, Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar, and Rapti Academy of Health Sciences in Dang.
Four males between the ages of 20 and 27 years from Baitadi; a 33-year-old male from Jhapa; twenty-seven males between the ages of 16-50 from Banke; a 19-year-old male from Bardiya; two males and one female from Surkhet have contracted the coronavirus infection, according to the Ministry.
Contact tracing of the infected persons has begun in coordination with the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the Department of Health Services.
Only today morning, 32 new infections had been recorded which had taken the total count to 548. With the new additions, 68 cases were identified today.
Of the total persons infected, 505 are males while 79 are females. The coronavirus contagion has been found in forty districts of the country with 86 cases in Province 1, 172 cases in Province 2, 32 cases in Bagmati Province, five cases in Gandaki Province, 271 cases in Province 5, four cases in Karnali Province, and 14 cases in Sudurpaschim Province.
