Nationwide COVID-19 count stands at 4,614 with 250 new cases recorded today

KATHMANDU: The total nationwide count of coronavirus infection stands at 4,614 with 250 new cases reported today by the Ministry of Health and Population.

Of the newly infected, 230 are males and 20 females. In total, 4,285 males and 329 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.

As of today, the infection has spread to 72 districts in the country.

187 people — 179 males and eight females — have been discharged following recovery, which has taken the total recovery cases to 861, of which 774 are males while 87 females.

On Wednesday, 279 additional cases of coronavirus transmission had been listed, taking the nationwide count to 4,364.

