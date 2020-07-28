Nationwide COVID-19 tally crosses 19,000 with 311 new cases recorded on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 311 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking the nationwide count to 19,063.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 5,032 specimens through PCR method across the nation.

Among the new cases, 53 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from COVID-19, 121 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 13,875.

As of today, there are 5,129 active cases of infection across the country.

At present, five districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Manang, and Mustang. Meanwhile, two districts — Rautahat and Kailali — have over 500 active cases of infection.

One more COVID-19 fatality has been reported today, which has taken the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 49.

On Monday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 18,752 with 139 new recorded cases.

