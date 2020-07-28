Nationwide COVID-19 tally crosses 19,000 with 311 new cases recorded on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 311 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking the nationwide count to 19,063.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 5,032 specimens through PCR method across the nation.
Among the new cases, 53 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
READ MORE: 53 new coronavirus cases detected in Kathmandu Valley in a day
Following recovery from COVID-19, 121 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 13,875.
As of today, there are 5,129 active cases of infection across the country.
At present, five districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Manang, and Mustang. Meanwhile, two districts — Rautahat and Kailali — have over 500 active cases of infection.
One more COVID-19 fatality has been reported today, which has taken the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 49.
On Monday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 18,752 with 139 new recorded cases.
PALPA: Thirty-three houses at Panimill in Tinau Rural Municipality-3 of Palpa district are at a risk of being swept away by a landslide. The road leading from Panimil in Palpa-Butwal road section along the Siddhartha Highway to a limestone quarry belonging to Arghakhanchi Cement has caved in vari Read More...
DHANGADHI: Vehicular movement along the East-West Highway came to a halt as locals obstructed the road after a scooter rider was killed in a truck-hit in Kailali district, on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Santoshi Bohara (26) of Lamkichuha Municipality-6 in the district. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 347,275 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospital. Actor and Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan revealed the news on Twitter on July 27 afternoon. “Thank you all for your continued prayers Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS want to share some positive energy amid the coronavirus pandemic — the South Korean pop group is readying to release a new digital single in English on August 21. The band shared the news on V LIVE, a Korean live stream broadcasting app, saying that they "wanted to share some positi Read More...
MANCHESTER: England had the West Indies reeling at 10 for two wickets after setting them an imposing target of 399 runs to win the third and final test at Old Trafford with Stuart Broad again dominating as he moved one away from 500 test wickets. Broad, who had taken four wickets in the tourists' Read More...
BAJURA: The Indian government has imposed a restriction on Nepalis from entering into Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Gunji. Anil Kumar Shukla, Sub-district official of Dharchula in India, sent a written note to the District Administration Office, Darchula to prohibit the entry of Nepalis i Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool's first English league title in 30 years has been arguably the most impressive of their 19 after a season of dominance. Following are the records they have broken this season: * Juergen Klopp's side sealed the title with seven games to spare, eclipsing Manchester United (2000-01 Read More...