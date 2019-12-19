Nawalpur to issue licence

Himalayan News Service

Nawalpur, December 18

Nawalpur Transportation Management Service Office is all set to provide vehicle driving licence in Kawaswoti from mid-January.

The office had started the service from September/October last year and plans to provide driving licences to people from the office soon.

Mechanical engineer and supervisor at the office Suman Sharma said a 15-day notice was issued to the medical organisation for health check-up of those who reached the office for the licence trial test. He informed that preparation was underway to call people to the trial centre for the test.

Information Officer Tek Bahadur Gharti said preparation for distributing driving licence from the district was almost over. He said driving licences would be distributed to service seekers after completion of software work. He further informed that the service office would be changed into transportation management office after operation of the licence service.

Gharti said the office has been providing service to 150 to 200 service seekers on a daily basis.

