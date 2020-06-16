Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Kathmandu, June 15

Nepali Congress today condemned the rape of a woman in a quarantine centre in Kailali district and demanded stern punishment against those involved in the crime.

Issuing a press statement today, the Nepali Congress said it was important for the government to take the responsibility for the mismanagement of quarantine facilities across the country.

“Quarantine facilities have been set up without meeting guidelines and they have become breeding centres for the coronavirus. Various people staying in quarantine centres have run away from there because as they are ill-managed,” states the press release.

Questions have been raised whether these quarantines are for punishment or for safety of citizens.

Rape of a woman inside the quarantine facility shows government apathy towards people.

“We have three tiers of government, yet we cannot protect a female inside a quaratine centre. What could be more shameful than this? It has questioned the moral responsibility of those involved in managing the quarantine centres,” read the statement.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook