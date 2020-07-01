Naresh Shreshta

Kathmandu, July 1

Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa met with youth activist Iih, who along with other campaigners, has been staging Satyagraha for the last six days in Mangalbazaar, Patan, without drinking water or eating food, demanding accountability and effective handling of Coronavirus crisis from the government.

