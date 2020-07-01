Kathmandu, July 1
Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa met with youth activist Iih, who along with other campaigners, has been staging Satyagraha for the last six days in Mangalbazaar, Patan, without drinking water or eating food, demanding accountability and effective handling of Coronavirus crisis from the government.
Kathmandu, June 30 Over 300 taxi drivers today staged a protest at Minbhawan of Kathmandu, demanding that taxi service, which has been halted since March 24, be allowed to resume. Though coronavirus cases continue to grow across the country amidst the nationwide lockdown taxi drivers said they Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 30 Scores of Nayab Subbas (non-gazetted first class officers) staged a protest in Singha Durbar today, demanding revision of the Federal Civil Service Bill passed by the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives. The bill was endorsed by the ho Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 30 Two days after ranting against India, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today earned the wrath of Standing Committee members of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) who sought his resignation from the post of PM, some even from the post of NCP co-chair. Co-chair of the ruling NCP Read More...
WASHINGTON: New US COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government's top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double. California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 30 The Nepal Stock Exchange surged by 6.06 per cent (72.05 points) to land at 1,260.75 points today that market analysts say is the result of the government softening its stance on black money being invested in the secondary market. “The government’s move aims to soften the Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JUNE 30 Most of the farmers generally start paddy plantation from June-end, but this year nearly 35 per cent paddy plantation has been completed in Banke and 55 per cent in Bardiya. “Around this time last year, farmers had completed only 15 per cent and 40 per cent paddy plantatio Read More...
KATHMANDU: US leadership is considering a new approach -- pool testing -- to efficiently include a large number of people for Covid-19 screening in the country. The new approach is also known as batch testing in which swab samples are tested in batches instead of running them one by one. The t Read More...