NC parliamentarians to provide 15-day salary to COVID-19 prevention fund

KATHMANDU: Main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) party has written to the federal parliamentary secretariat to cut off 15-day salary of its parliamentarians and deposit to the Coronavirus Infection Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund.

The parliamentary party of the Nepali Congress wrote to the parliamentary secretariat to deposit the contributions of its parliamentarians to the government-instituted fund as per the party’s earlier decision.

The secretariat informed that it would expedite the process to cut off the amount and deposit to the fund in line with the letter of NC parliamentary party.