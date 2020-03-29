NC senior leader Poudel offers to turn Damauli home as quarantine facility

Madan Wagle

Damauli: Senior leader of Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Poudel has offered to turn his home in Damauli, Tanahun, as a quarantine facility.

Son of the NC leader Chintan Poudel, wrote on his facebook that the family is willing to provide his home to be used as a quarantine facility, if needed.

Chintan, after coordinating with the Mayor at Byas Municipality Baikuntha Neupane, said that the house could be used to shelter people amid the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed almost a week ago in a bid to slow the spread of the pandemic.

According to Poudel’s aide Chiranjivi Adhikari, the ten-bedroom house could house people that need to be kept in isolation by the district authorities.

