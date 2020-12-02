NC senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel released following widespread protest

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel has been released following widespread protest against the government.
Main opposition NC leader Poudel had gone to inaugurate a bridge along Dumsichaur road, over Buldikhola, in Tanahun district before security personnel arrested him on the order issued by Tanahun’s Chief District Officer, Sagar Adhikari.
After his arrest, cadres affiliated to Nepali Congress staged demonstrations across the country demanding his immediate release.
Moreover, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba called Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and demanded his immediate release. In a telephonic conversation, Deuba also sought clarification from PM Oli regarding the senior leader’s arrest.
Police had also arrested Nepali Congress Tanahun acting president Jeet Prakash Ale along with Poudel.
