NC Sunsari claims Gachhadar was framed in Lalita Niwas land scam

Dharan, February 6

Nepali Congress Sunsari has accused the government of pursuing political vendetta by dragging its central Vice-president and Parliamentary party leader Bijaya Kumar Gachhadar into the Lalita Niwas land grab case.

“It’s apparent that the government is trying to frame NC leaders because they’ve dared to speak against its wrong acts, which is condemnable,” said Sujendra Tamang, NC Sunsari secretary. “Filing a case against a leader like him is an attack to democracy. This reflects how the government is heading towards the path of totalitarianism,” he added.

NC Sunsari has questioned the rationale behind the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority’s decision to spare former prime ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Baburam Bhattarai and NCP General Secretary Bishnu Poudel, who are linked to the scam.

“The decision to file case only against our leader by sparing former prime ministers Nepal and Bhattarai, who were involved in the policy-related decision making process of the scam and the ruling party General Secretary Poudel, who bought a plot of land in the controversial site, clearly speaks about prejudice on part of the government,”

NC Sunsari has stated in a press release, demanding the anti-graft body to bring everyone linked to the land scam to book.

