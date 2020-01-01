Ncell tower set ablaze in Bara

Pusparaj Khatiwada

BARA: An unidentified group set fire to the Ncell telephone tower located in Jitpur Simara Sub-Metropolitan City-16 of Bara district, on Tuesday night.

According to Simara-based Area Police Office (APO), the group broke the padlock at the compound gate to enter the premises and set fire to the tower in Piluwa, at around midnight. The equipment and wiring housed in the tower were completely destroyed in the blaze, police informed.

It has been reported that Ncell’s telephone services have been disrupted due to the damage from the arson attack that incurred the loss of millions of rupees.

Nobody has claimed the responsibility for the arson attack yet, however, police have suspected the involvement of cadres of Netra Bikram Chanda (Biplav)-led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN).

Chief at the APO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Govind Puri said the investigation into the incident was underway.

The incident site is at the distance of 300 metres from Bhadrakali Armed Police Force Battalion.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook