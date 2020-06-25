NCP (Chand) leader arrested with arms from Dharan

DHARAN: Police on Thursday arrested district in-charge of banned outfit, Netra Bikram Chand-led Nepal Communist Party, in possession of arms from Dharan of Sunsari district.
NCP’s Sunsari district in-charge Roshan Rai, 27, a native of Shahid Bhumi Rural Municipality-3 in Dhankuta district was arrested yesterday night, according to the District Police Office.
According to DSP Gyanendra Basnet of the Area Police Office, Dharan, police seized US-made automatic pistol, magazines, three rounds of loaded live bullets and two sets of mobile phones from Rai.
Following the arrest, the cadre was presented before the Sunsari District Court and remanded to custody for further investigation, informed DSP Basnet.
Meanwhile, police have launched a search operation to arrest other active cadres affiliated with Chand-outfit.
