NCP leader injured in Siraha explosive attack

SIRAHA: Former chair of Aurahi Rural Municipality-5 in Siraha district has been attacked by an unidentified group with an explosive device.
Also a Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader, Suwaran Yadav, was targeted in the attack on Friday midnight while he was asleep at his residence.
Injured in the incident, Yadav is currently receiving treatment at the District Hospital, Siraha, stated police. They have initiated an investigation into the case.
“We reached the incident site this morning and investigation has started,” said information officer of the District Police Office, Binod Ghimire.
