NCP nominates Agni Sapkota as Speaker of HoR

THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has decided to nominate Agni Sapkota as the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), on Sunday.

A secretariat meeting held at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar endorsed the decision after two chairmen agreed to nominate Agni Sapkota. The meeting also decided to request Deputy Speaker Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe to submit her resignation from the post.

The position was vacant since the resignation of Krishna Bahadur Mahara in October after he was accused of an attempt to rape.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook