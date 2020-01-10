NCP Province 3 party still undecided on province name, headquarters

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 9

Province 3 assembly parliamentary party of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is still undecided as to name and permanent headquarters of the province.

Despite the NCP central secretariat’s ruling that the province be named Bagmati and Hetauda be designated as province headquarters, the parliamentary party has not been able to decide due to division in the party between Hetauda and Dhulikhel as provincial headquarters. Most of the NCP lawmakers are in favour of Dhulikhel, citing the inconvenient location of Hetauda.

NCP lawmakers had also communicated the same to the top party leadership on Tuesday. The lawmakers had travelled to Kathmandu on Tuesday and held a four-hour meeting with NCP Co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and NCP General Secretary Bishnu Paudel.

Minister of Law and Internal Affairs of Province 3 Shalikram Jamarkattel told THT over phone from Hetauda that the party would issue a whip in line with the NCP secretariat’s decisions if consensus was not reached. “We’ve yet to take a decision. A meeting of the parliamentary party tomorrow might reach conclusion,” he said.

As per the constitutional provision, the proposal to designate permanent headquarters and province name should be endorsed by two-thirds majority in the PA. Of the total 110 provincial assembly members, NCP has 80 members.

READ ALSO:

A version of this article appears in print on January 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook