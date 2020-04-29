NCP Secretariat meeting begins at Baluwatar

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The much awaited Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is currently underway at Baluwatar.

The party had called for the Secretariat meeting on Wednesday after days of deliberation over whether or not to call the meeting.

Rife within the party had escalated with Oli-Cabinet endorsing the much controversial party-split ordinance along with another ordinance that further emboldened the power exercised by the prime minister.

Only today, the two factions (Oli faction and Dahal-Nepal faction) had launched a signature drive to collect signatures from lawmakers in their favour, respectively.

