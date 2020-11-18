NCP Secretariat meeting begins, PM Oli attends

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has begun after hours of speculation over whether or not it would commence as scheduled.

Both the co-chairs are heading the meeting.

Doubts had surfaced after party co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called for a cabinet meeting coinciding with the Secretariat meet which it was decided on November 13 would be held today at 1:00 pm.

Later, another notice was issued regarding the postponement of the meeting of the Council of Ministers by an hour. Likewise, the party spokesperson had announced that the secretariat meeting would go on as scheduled.

The Prime Minister and party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal have been in series of political ‘consultations’ since the intraparty disputes further widened in the ruling party for the umpteenth time.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook