NCP Secretariat meeting concludes, task-force approved

KATHMANDU: The Secretariat meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) that commenced after a month-long gap on Monday morning, has concluded.

According to party Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s secretariat, the two co-chairs — KP Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal — apprised the members present at the meeting of the six-member task-force under General Secretary Bishnu Paudel’s headship.

“The party co-chairs have informed the meeting of the formation of recently formed task-force. The meeting has approved of the task-force and has extended its best wishes to the same,” PM’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa said.

The task-force has been instructed to prepare a framework of agreement to resolve the intra-party dispute.

“The team will prepare a report and submit it afore the chairs, which will then be discussed in the secretariat meeting,” Thapa added.

Co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s rival faction comprising co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leaders Madhav Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, Bam Dev Gautam, among others, have been asking the PM to step down from one of the two posts he currently holds, for long. The Prime Minister, on the other hand, has been adamant about not stepping down from either of the post.

This very friction has led to a long-standing stalemate in the party by default, while also indirectly affecting other impending issues in the country.

