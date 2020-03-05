NCP Sudurpaschim PA member held on attempt-to-rape charge

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, March 4

Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s Provincial Assembly member was arrested on the charge of attempting to rape a woman.

The arrested PA member is Akkal Bahadur Rawal, said Kailali District Police Office.

Rawal was held a week after a woman from Uttarbehadi of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City filed a case with Kailali District Police Office accusing Rawal of attempting to rape her.

The woman had registered the attempted rape case against Rawal on February 26. The FIR states that PA member Rawal had attempted to rape her on February 4.

It is reported that PA member Rawal had reached the police office himself. “Rawal was taken under control and an investigation started after the woman filed the FIR,” said DSP Dakshya Kumar Basnet.

Rawal was elected to the Sudurpaschim Provincial Assembly from Achham Constituency 2 KHA. He is the chief whip of NCP in the PA.

Defeated in the mayoral election, Rawal had bagged victory in the PA. Rawal, however, refuted the allegation. He insisted that the case was framed to trap him.

