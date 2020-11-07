NCP won’t split: Urban Development Minister Shrestha

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Minister for Urban Development Krishna Gopal Shrestha has asserted that the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) will not split.

At a programme organised by Balkhu Teku Society on the occasion of nearing Deepawali festival, Minister Shrestha reminded that there is a long history of left parties in Nepal and that the present NCP is the unification of two big communist parties.

The top leadership will be able to sort out the problems the party is facing now, he hoped. “None of the governments since the country got democracy seven decades ago has run for a full five-year term. The country faced obstruction on development due to unstable politics,” leader Shrestha said, adding that the two-party unification would not be imperilled for anyone’s interest. The present political stability has created a base for good governance and prosperity, the Minister argued.

He further said, he would work devotedly for party organisation, keeping in account proper coordination and people’s interest. The Minister was also felicitated on the occasion.

On the occasion, chairperson of Kathmandu Metropolis ward no. 14 Shova Sapkota stressed the need to end delay and corruption in development activities.

