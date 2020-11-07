NCP won’t split: Urban Development Minister Shrestha

KATHMANDU: Minister for Urban Development Krishna Gopal Shrestha has asserted that the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) will not split.
At a programme organised by Balkhu Teku Society on the occasion of nearing Deepawali festival, Minister Shrestha reminded that there is a long history of left parties in Nepal and that the present NCP is the unification of two big communist parties.
The top leadership will be able to sort out the problems the party is facing now, he hoped. “None of the governments since the country got democracy seven decades ago has run for a full five-year term. The country faced obstruction on development due to unstable politics,” leader Shrestha said, adding that the two-party unification would not be imperilled for anyone’s interest. The present political stability has created a base for good governance and prosperity, the Minister argued.
He further said, he would work devotedly for party organisation, keeping in account proper coordination and people’s interest. The Minister was also felicitated on the occasion.
On the occasion, chairperson of Kathmandu Metropolis ward no. 14 Shova Sapkota stressed the need to end delay and corruption in development activities.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,338 additional Covid-19 cases on Friday Till date, 1,517,343 Read More...
LONDON: More than 48.64 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,232,347 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
BERLIN: If there is one team that can stop Bayern Munich's rampant attack, it would appear to be arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund. The two sides, who are level at the top of the Bundesliga with five wins and one defeat each from six games, meet in a German Klassiker on Saturday which pits the league Read More...
SYDNEY: Brisbane Heat unveiled Morne Morkel as a 'local' player for this season's Big Bash League on Friday, with the former South Africa quick now a permanent resident of Australia. Morkel, who was a replacement international player for the Perth Scorchers for a one-off match last year, signed f Read More...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia for the first time on Friday, putting him on the verge of winning the White House. Three days after polls closed, Biden has a 253 to Read More...
WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency Friday night after he opened up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in critical battleground states. Biden had leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in a stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral C Read More...
Decide to cosy up to PM Oli, three other members stay away Leaders present in Friday’s meeting agreed to collectively meet the PM on Saturday and request him to call the Secretariat meeting KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ca Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6 After an eight-year-long court battle, Himalayan Bank Ltd (HBL) and Bank of Kathmandu (BoK) may finally be able to retrieve more than Rs 1.50 billion from China Construction Bank (CCB) in the case of counter guarantee money for Melamchi Drinking Water Project. “The Zhen Read More...