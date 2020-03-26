NCP (NCP) to donate half-month salary to help fight COVID-19

Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: The parliamentary party of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Bagmati Province, has decided to collectively contribute to a fund created to fight COVID-19.

NCP (NCP) lawmakers in the province have decided to contribute their half-month salary into the ‘coronavirus infection prevention, control and treatment fund’ created by Bagmati Province government as an initiative to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the province. COVID-19, so far, has claimed over 21,000 lives worldwide. Nepal has seen three confirmed cases of the infection.

Our party has decided to make the donation to help control coronavirus from spreading in the nation, said party chief whip Keshav Raj Pandey. “As the country is under lockdown, the communities are requested to cooperate in the global fight against the virus,” added Pandey.

Pandey has also asked all 80 NCP (NCP) lawmakers of the provincial assembly to comply with the decision made by the government and raise fund for the cause.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Dormani Poudel along with other provincial ministers have already announced they would contribute amount equivalent to their one-month salary to the fund.

