NCP’s Bhim Rawal says party will not split

Dhangadi, February 29

Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader Bhim Rawal today dismissed rumours that the party would split.

Speaking at a press meet in Dhangadi airport, Rawal said, “It is natural for a dynamic party to have different opinions and views. It is flawed to believe that difference of opinions would divide the party.”

Rawal asked the party rank and file to fathom right and wrong and move ahead accordingly. He said everyone, including the prime minister, would have to abide by the decision made by the central committee.

“The party statute states that everyone has to abide by the central committee decision,” he added.

Rawal expressed happiness over people’s growing concern about Millennium Challenge Corporation.

“The taskforce of the party has submitted its report on MCC. I do not want to talk much about it now,” he said.

Rawal, the Sudurpaschim Province in-charge of NCP, could not use VIP lounge at Dhangadi airport today.

