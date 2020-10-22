NC’s Kailali member killed in road accident; kin obstruct East-West Highway

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: The kin of a woman who was killed in a road accident have obstructed the East-West Highway in Kailali district today.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagarathi Regmi (35), Constituency-2 treasurer of Nepali Congres, Kailali, and resident of Lamkichuha Municipality-9.

According to Sukhad-based Area Police Office (APO), a bus (Se 1 Pa 957) rammed a motorcycle (Sudurpaschim State 001 Kha 2309) from behind killing its pillion rider Regmi and injuring the motorcycle rider, at Chamelipur of Bardagoriya Rural Municipality-4 in the district, yesterday evening.

Police identified the injured as Ram Bahadur Chaudhary of Pratapur in Lamkichuha-9.

The East-West Highway has been obstructed by Regmi’s kin in Sukhad since Thursday morning, police informed and added that they have demanded strict action against the bus driver.

Police have impounded the bus and detained its driver Khakendra Adhikari (36), the APO informed.

Meanwhile, security personnel have been holding a discussion with the deceased’s relatives to open the highway.

