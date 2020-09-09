NEA to get new executive director soon: Energy Minister Pun

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











ROLPA: Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Barsha Man Pun, today said that Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) would get its new executive director soon.

The appointment proposal of NEA’s new executive director would be tabled at the Cabinet before its sitting executive director, Kulman Ghising’s tenure expires on September 14.

The minister made this statement at a press conference organised by the district chapter of the Nepal Press Association in Liwang in the district today. He, however, did not say who would be NEA’s new executive director.

“Positive and negative responses have come regarding the reappointment of sitting NEA executive director Kulman Ghising. There is no truth in rumours regarding the reappointment of Ghising,” he said.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook