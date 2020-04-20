Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADI: Amidst the government-imposed nationwide lockdown, nearly 1,200 people have entered Sudurpaschim Province, majority of whom have walked a long distance.

According to District Police Office (DPO), Kailali, 125 females and 886 males entered Kailali district via Chisapani this morning, while 163 additional people entered later in the day.

Chief of the Area Police Office, Chisapani, Police Inspector Dirgha Bogati informed that the flow of people entering Chisapani continued throughout the day. He said, people from Jhapa, Kathmandu, Chitwan, Butwal, Sindhuli, Solukhumbu, Gorkha, Syangja, Pokhara, Nawalparasi, Birgunj, and other areas of the country are flocking towards their far-west destinations.

While local level at Mankhola in Bardia has been providing food and helping them travel to Chisapani in available vehicles, in the last few days, other local traders such as Siddhartha Hotel, Karnali Riverside Yatayat, Truck Byabasayi Samiti, and others have been providing the travellers with beaten rice, noodle packets, among others.

Furthermore, Police Inspector Bogati said that coordinator of District Coordination Committee, Kailali, has been providing private tractor to transport them from Chisapani to Lamki.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook