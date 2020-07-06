Nearly 40 suicide deaths reported amid COVID-19 lockdown in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Thirty-nine persons have died by suicide in the duration of the COVID-19 lockdown, which was imposed on March 24, in Tanahun district.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Poudel, of the 39 cases, in 35 persons died by hanging. Meanwhile, three cases of death were by intentional poison consumption, while one person jumped from a height.

Due to financial and social constraints including financial issues, unemployment, domestic violence, illiteracy, among others, such incidents of suicides have been prevalent, added SP Poudel.

It has been learnt that persons in the age range of 11 to 70 years have died by suicide in the district.

Suicide deaths have been more common among daily wage workersl, the tendency of which has been on the rise during the lockdown.

In a bid to discourage suicide, police have been carrying out awareness programmes, added Poudel.

