Need to strengthen legal measures: Poudel

MAKAWANPUR, OCTOBER 11

Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Dormani Poudel today said there was need to strengthen legal measures to make federalism acceptable to all. Only successful implementation of federalism will strengthen democracy, he said while addressing an annual review meeting of Makawanpur District Coordination Committee.

He urged people’s representatives to create infrastructure to help people reap benefits directly while stressing the need for effective implementation of projects recommended by the ward committee.

On the occasion, Provincial Assembly members Prem Bahadur Pulami and Santa Bahadur Praja stressed the need for local people’s representatives to play an important role in completing infrastructure projects in the stipulated time and to bring income-generating programmes for the poor.

National Assembly member Ram Chandra Rai said local people’s representatives had major role to play to save people from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Various organisations were honoured for contributing to minimise infection risks. The meeting was also attended by mayors and deputy mayors of Hetauda sub-metropolis and Thaha Municipality and chairs and vice-chairs of rural municipalities.

