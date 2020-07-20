Nepal Airlines denies allegations of charging hefty fare for COVID-19 rescue ops

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has denied allegations of charging unreasonable fare for the rescue of Nepalis stranded abroad amid COVID-19 crisis.

NAC stated that no passengers were charged any more than the designated fare in course of the evacuation of stranded Nepali nationals.

Similarly, the national flag carrier, in a statement issued Monday, refrained from accusations of re-routing the flights to other destinations opposing the pre-fixed schedule.

NAC’s statements have come in response to the aforementioned allegations, all of which have been denied by the organisation while also stating that anyone found selling tickets at a higher price in the name of NAC, will be dealt in line with the existing laws.

