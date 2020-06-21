Nepal Airlines reschedules Bangkok-Kathmandu flight to June 23

KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines (NA) has rescheduled its repatriation flights to rescue stranded Nepalis from across the globe in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
Issuing a press statement today, NA informed that Bangkok-Kathmandu sector flight originally scheduled for June 22 will now take off on June 23. The change was made due to load issue.
Likewise, NA said, on the request of Nepali Embassy in Doha, Doha-Kathmandu sector flight scheduled for June 22 has also been postponed until further notice from the Nepali mission.
The national flag carrier, through the statement, apologised to its passengers for the inconvenience caused.
