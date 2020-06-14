Nepal Airlines revises fares and sets schedules for repatriation flights

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Following a widespread criticism of the government for charging hefty fare for reparation flights to bring home stranded Nepalis across the globe, the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) today published a revised fare and flight schedule.

Issuing a press release today, NAC said, a permission letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Kathmandu-based foreign embassy would allow the permit holder to board the Nepal Airlines to the country from where it is carrying out rescue flights.

According to NAC, rescue flights tickets can also be booked though electronic ticketing.

Here is the list of revised fare and the details of contact persons for e-ticketing.

S.no: Sector Fare per pax including taxes of respective country USD Local Curency NPR 1 KTM-DEL OR V.V 207.00 INR 15630 25100 2 KTM-BOM OR V.V 310.00 INR 23410 37600 3 KTM-BLR OR V.V 339.00 INR 25600 41100 4 KTM-BKK OR V.V 390.00 THB 12280 47300 5 KTM-HKG OR V.V 550.00 HKD 4260 66600 6 KTM-KUL OR V.V 372.00 MYR 1590 45100 7 KTM-DOH OR V.V 392.00 QAR 1430 47500 8 KTM-DXB OR V.V 360.00 AED 1320 43600 9 KTM-NRT OR V.V 935.00 JPY 102260 113200 10 KTM-DMM OR V.V 430.00 SAR 1610 52100 11 KTM-RUH OR V.V 465.00 SAR 1750 56300 12 KTM-JED OR V.V 590.00 SAR 2210 71500 13 KTM-KRT OR V.V 890.00 SDG 49190 107800 14 KTM-MLE OR V.V 480.00 MVR 7420 58100 15 KTM-DAC OR V.V 165.00 BDT 14000 20000 16 KTM-MCT OR V.V 368.00 OMR 140 44600

17 KTM-BAH OR V.V 392.00 BHD 150 47500 18 KTM-KWI OR V.V 410.00 KWD 130 49700 19 KTM-AMM OR V.V 675.00 JOD 480 81800 20 KTM-PFO OR V.V 730.00 EUR 640 88400 21 KTM-CMB OR V.V 380.00 LKR 70450 46000 22 KTM-LHR OR V.V 1280.00 GBP 1010 155000 23 KTM-FRA OR V.V 1190.00 EUR 1050 144100 24 KTM-AUH OR V.V 450.00 AED 1650 54500 25 KTM-SHJ OR V.V 450.00 AED 1650 54500 26 KTM-MEL OR V.V 1615.00 AUD 2310 195500 27 KTM-SYD OR V.V 1615.00 AUD 2310 195500 28 KTM-SIN OR V.V 520.00 SGD 720 63000 29 KTM-ICN OR V.V 875.00 KRW 1052500 106000 Persons to contact for e-ticketing for given sectors

S N Sector Name Contact No. 1 Baharain RAMESH KUMAR PANDEY 9849633879 2 Male MADHU SUDAN NEPAL 9851132455 3 Kuala Lumpur NARESH KUMAR SHRESTHA 9841436144 4 Dubai TIKA RAM PANGENI 9851163878 5 Bangkok HOM PRASAD PARAJULI +66898956120 6 Doha PREM UPRETI 9841475444 7 Riyadh TANKA RAI 9851192955 8 Narita SULEKH MISHRA 9861446188 9 Kuwait ASHMITA SUBEDI 9849321395 10 Cyprus SISIR GYAWALI 9851123058 11 Incheon INDU PANTHEE 9841410042 12 Muscut JANAK RAJ ARYAL 9851167286 13 Sydney MIMAMSA KARKI 9849157454 14 Melbourne SAROJ NEPAL 9841962064 15 Los Angeles TILAK PRASAD LAMICHHANE 9851095181

NAC’s Press Release

