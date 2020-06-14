Nepal | June 14, 2020

Nepal Airlines revises fares and sets schedules for repatriation flights

Published: June 14, 2020 10:42 pm
THT Online
KATHMANDU: Following a widespread criticism of the government for charging hefty fare for reparation flights to bring home stranded Nepalis across the globe, the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) today published a revised fare and flight schedule.

Issuing a press release today, NAC said, a permission letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Kathmandu-based foreign embassy would allow the permit holder to board the Nepal Airlines to the country from where it is carrying out rescue flights.

According to NAC, rescue flights tickets can also be booked though electronic ticketing.

Here is the list of revised fare and the details of contact persons for e-ticketing.

 

 

S.no: Sector Fare per pax including taxes of respective country
USD Local Curency NPR
1 KTM-DEL OR V.V                207.00  

INR 15630

  

25100
2 KTM-BOM OR V.V                310.00  

INR 23410

  

37600
3 KTM-BLR OR V.V                339.00  

INR 25600

  

41100
4 KTM-BKK OR V.V                390.00  

THB 12280

  

47300
5 KTM-HKG OR V.V                550.00  

HKD 4260

  

66600
6 KTM-KUL OR V.V                372.00  

MYR 1590

  

45100
7 KTM-DOH OR V.V                392.00  

QAR 1430

  

47500
8 KTM-DXB OR V.V                360.00  

AED 1320

  

43600
9 KTM-NRT OR V.V                935.00  

JPY 102260

  

113200
10 KTM-DMM OR V.V                430.00  

SAR 1610

  

52100
11 KTM-RUH OR V.V                465.00  

SAR 1750

  

56300
12 KTM-JED OR V.V                590.00  

SAR 2210

  

71500
13 KTM-KRT OR V.V                890.00  

SDG 49190

  

107800
14 KTM-MLE OR V.V                480.00  

MVR 7420

  

58100
15 KTM-DAC OR V.V                165.00  

BDT 14000

  

20000
16 KTM-MCT OR V.V                368.00  

OMR 140

  

44600

 

 

 
17 KTM-BAH OR V.V                392.00  

BHD 150

  

47500
18 KTM-KWI OR V.V 410.00  

KWD 130

  

49700
19 KTM-AMM OR V.V                675.00  

JOD 480

  

81800
20 KTM-PFO OR V.V                730.00  

EUR 640

  

88400
21 KTM-CMB OR V.V                380.00  

LKR 70450

  

46000
22 KTM-LHR OR V.V             1280.00  

GBP 1010

  

155000
23 KTM-FRA OR V.V             1190.00  

EUR 1050

  

144100
24 KTM-AUH OR V.V                450.00  

AED 1650

  

54500
25 KTM-SHJ OR V.V                450.00  

AED 1650

  

54500
26 KTM-MEL OR V.V             1615.00  

AUD 2310

  

195500
27 KTM-SYD OR V.V             1615.00  

AUD 2310

  

195500
28 KTM-SIN OR V.V                520.00  

SGD 720

  

63000
29 KTM-ICN OR V.V 875.00  

KRW 1052500

  

106000

 

Persons to contact for e-ticketing for given sectors
 

S N Sector Name Contact No.
1 Baharain RAMESH KUMAR PANDEY 9849633879
2 Male MADHU SUDAN NEPAL 9851132455

 

 

3 Kuala Lumpur NARESH KUMAR SHRESTHA 9841436144
4 Dubai TIKA RAM PANGENI 9851163878
5 Bangkok HOM PRASAD PARAJULI +66898956120
6 Doha PREM UPRETI 9841475444
7 Riyadh TANKA RAI 9851192955
8 Narita SULEKH MISHRA 9861446188
9 Kuwait ASHMITA SUBEDI 9849321395
10 Cyprus SISIR GYAWALI 9851123058
11 Incheon INDU PANTHEE 9841410042
12 Muscut JANAK RAJ ARYAL 9851167286
13 Sydney MIMAMSA KARKI 9849157454
14 Melbourne SAROJ NEPAL 9841962064
15 Los Angeles TILAK PRASAD LAMICHHANE 9851095181

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAC’s Press Release

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


