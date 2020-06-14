Nepal Airlines revises fares and sets schedules for repatriation flights

KATHMANDU: Following a widespread criticism of the government for charging hefty fare for reparation flights to bring home stranded Nepalis across the globe, the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) today published a revised fare and flight schedule.
Issuing a press release today, NAC said, a permission letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Kathmandu-based foreign embassy would allow the permit holder to board the Nepal Airlines to the country from where it is carrying out rescue flights.
According to NAC, rescue flights tickets can also be booked though electronic ticketing.
Here is the list of revised fare and the details of contact persons for e-ticketing.
