Nepal Army denies defaming claims of corruption

KATHMANDU: The Nepali Army has stated that its attention has been drawn to the accusations laid upon them of discrepancy during the purchase of medical supplies in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.

In a press release issued by the Army, on Wednesday, it has vehemently denied all claims made by different media outlets questioning the defence force of corruption in relation to the purchase procedure of medical supplies, for which the Government decided to mobilise the Nepali Army.

It has said that all such defaming claims are baseless in absence of substantial evidences and facts.

The Army has assured that it has been doing its duty assigned by the Government of Nepal in the times of coronavirus crisis while also claiming that the security body has been transparent regarding all its affairs.

